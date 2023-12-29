Mets in the running to land star DH before offseason ends

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been aggressive in their efforts to add strength to every area of the roster. Free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez is the latest star talent the Mets have added to their pursuits.

Mets Could Get Help at the Plate With J.D. Martinez Addition

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Martinez is becoming a priority target for the Mets after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Martinez has everything the Mets would want in a DH. A superior .572 on-base percentage, an ability to drive in runs with 103 RBIs, and of course, the connectivity to hit bombs out of the park with 27 home runs highlighted his 2023 campaign.

There May Not Be a Better Option at DH Across the Board Than Martinez

The Mets are not alone in their desire to bring Martinez on board. Heyman reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks could seek a reunion with the veteran slugger in their efforts to reach the World Series once more and avoid a loss next time around.

Martinez is fresh off of a one-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the start of the 2023 season, making him an attractive option at the price tag he’ll garner. Martinez can also slide over to right field, giving the Mets flexibility.

The Mets have several big names remaining on their radar as the offseason continues on. Martinez would be a great step in the right direction toward boosting their offensive power and playoff hopes in 2024.