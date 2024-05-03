Mets top pitching prospect gets call-up for MLB debut

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets announced that they’ve called up top pitching prospect Christian Scott from their minor league farming system on Thursday. Scott has been excellent in five games for the Syracuse Mets in Triple-A, and it has earned him his first start in the big leagues on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second of the Mets’ three-game series.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is looking forward to Christian Scott’s MLB debut on the mound

Apr 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Martin of the New York Post shared this quote from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who touched on the major roster move:

“It feels like he’s ready [and] he deserves it,’’ Mendoza said of the 24-year-old. “He earned it with the way he’s throwing the ball. We’ve been talking about giving guys opportunities and here we are.”

Scott is a talented righty who has been dominant through the 2024 campaign. In five starts with Syracuse, Scott has produced an effective 3.20 ERA and elite 0.71 WHIP alongside 36 strikeouts. He’s undefeated at 3-0 thus far.

The Florida native also has major stuff on the mound. His fastball tops out at 98 mph. His accuracy in being able to find the strike zone is what’s contributed to his 1.03 WHIP over the course of his minor league career.

Scott can greatly help the Mets’ pitching staff in one area where they’re weak at

The Mets’ fifth-round draft pick joins a pitching staff that is seventh in ERA (3.43) and third in strikeouts (293). He’ll be of most help right away to a Mets team that ranks No. 15 in the Majors with a 1.26 WHIP. He’ll look forward to facing a Rays batting order that hits .238 and sits behind 24 other teams in the home runs department with 26 bombs on the year.