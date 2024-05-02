Mets trade Zack Short to Red Sox after uneventful start to the 2024 MLB season

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have traded infielder Zack Short to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Alex Smith of Yahoo Sports reported the news on Wednesday.

Zack Short had an underwhelming showing at the plate and in the field for the Mets this season

Short had a quiet start to the 2024 MLB season. He appeared in five games at third base, and one game at second base, shortstop and designated hitter apiece.

The 28-year-old veteran posted an underwhelming .875 fielding percentage backed by one putout, six assists, and two double plays alongside one error at third base. He also struggled at the plate, generating two runs compared to four strikeouts while posting a .111/.273/.111 slash line in nine at-bats across 10 games played.

How the Mets’ situation at third base looks after trading Short to the Red Sox

The Mets initially acquired Short after he spent three seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He regressed from his stint in Detroit, and was designated for assignment after the Mets welcomed J.D. Martinez into the lineup on April 26. Short will now look to turn the tide in Boston.

As for the Mets, they have starting 3B Brett Baty sidelined with an injury. Mark Vientos has played lights out in his stead, putting up a .429/.429/.857 slash line, one home run, and one RBI in seven at-bats since being called up to the Majors to spell for Baty. They’ll look to continue with both strong options at third for the foreseeable future.