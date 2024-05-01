Mets could make a power play offer for star Astros third baseman by the 2024 MLB trade deadline

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been on and off through the first 29 games of the 2024 MLB season, but one move they can attempt by the trade deadline could work to mold a championship pedigree for the team.

Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com envisioned several teams that could capitalize off of the slow start that the Houston Astros and star third baseman Alex Bregman have simultaneously gotten off to (h/t Patrick McAvoy of Fan Nation’s Inside the Mets). McDonald listed the Mets as one that could offer a trade for next winter’s impending free agent, saying this in part:

“He and the Astros have had some on-and-off talks about another extension in recent years, but the fact that nothing has come together yet perhaps suggests that he has been holding out for something big this winter,” McDonald said.

Mets potential star trade target Alex Bregman is in the midst of an early season slump

Apr 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a three-run home run to left field against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Bregman is having a sluggish start to the 2024 campaign. His .216/.283/.294 slash line has been concerning, and his 68 OPS+ is jarringly down from his career average of 135. Bregman has also struggled to find the stands, registering just one home run in 102 at-bats across 26 games played.

The former 2019 Silver Slugger award winner does not have a strong body of work on the year to bring to fielding teams when he hits free agency this winter. Though it’s still early in the season and he can turn things around, Bregman is not looking at a gargantuan multi-year deal if things continue as they are.

Mets could negotiate with Bregman’s agent Scott Boras and take advantage of his lowered value by the trade deadline

The 30-year-old is managed by baseball super agent Scott Boras. Last offseason, Boras played hardball on behalf of several of his clients with their respective franchises, most notably former San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell, whom he waited months to come to terms with the most advantageous offer for in his coveted 2024 free agency.

With that in play, coupled with the Astros’ struggles and aging championship core, they could shake up the cart and make a couple of moves by the July 30 trade deadline.

Mets have a strong depth chart at 3B but could get a major boost with Bregman in town

If Bregman’s name becomes available, he’d be one to monitor, chiefly for his upside and championship ilk, two things the Mets could use more of if they want to contend for a World Series next fall.

The Mets have Brett Baty starting at third base at the present. He’s been a solid bat for New York but is out with a hamstring injury. Mark Vientos is off to a blistering start filling in for him in his stead. However, Bregman would give the Mets a potential boost and could be a major difference-maker come playoff time.