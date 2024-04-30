Mets get encouraging update on All-Star ace’s injury recovery

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have a greater idea of when ace Kodai Senga will return to the mound for the ball club. Senga was able to pitch against live hitters on Monday for the first time since he went down with a right shoulder strain in spring training back in February.

Mets: Kodai Senga’s stuff wasn’t diminished in his first round of pitching against live batters on Monday

Feb 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) warms-up during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Japanese righty spoke to the media after facing 21 Brooklyn Cyclones hitters and revealed this about how his arm feels, per SNY:

“I was able to check my velo in there and hitters versus bullpens. I was able to get up to mid 90s, so I’m pretty happy with that,” Senga said through his interpreter.

Kodai Senga says that he feels good after pitching to hitters and throwing fastballs in the mid-90s: pic.twitter.com/MnKVndWImH — SNY (@SNYtv) April 29, 2024

The 2023 All-Star also shed light on when he expects to make his season debut in the big leagues. Senga confirmed that his timeline for a May 27 return is what he’s after and that he’s on track to achieve that based on the way his arm is progressing.

How Senga can turn the Mets’ pitching staff into a World Series-level unit

Sep 27, 2023; New York, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) drops a rosin bag during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will receive a big boost with the addition of Senga’s services. Through the early part of the season, the Mets’ pitching staff has already amassed 265 strikeouts across the first 28 games of the year. They’ve allowed 17 home runs to opposing sluggers, which is the fewest conceded by any pitching staff in the early campaign.

Their already top-10 pitching rotation will get even better once he is inserted into the mix. Senga posted a brag-worthy 2.98 ERA and 1.220 WHIP along with 202 strikeouts and a mere 17 HR given up in his 2023 rookie season. Touching on his velo, the 31-year-old averaged 95.7 mph on his fastball last season, so it’s all the more encouraging to see that he’s right in that range in his first taste of action.

The Mets have held down the fort as best they can in his absence with Luis Severino leading the way on the mound, but Senga’s return next month will be critical in increasing their playoff hopes.