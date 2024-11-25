Mets ‘in the driver’s seat’ for superstar outfielder

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are who MLB executives resoundingly view as the team to beat in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

Mets emerge as favorites to land Juan Soto per MLB execs

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Mets are “in the driver’s seat” for Soto as his anticipated free agency nears its conclusion. SNY shared the report Monday morning on X.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has incessantly been reported to be willing to offer the Dominican talent the world. That world would be somewhere between $600 million and as much as 700 million this offseason.

Mets have foundation & finances to snag Soto

New York was one of a handful of teams to meet with Soto thus far this fall. He has also sat down with his former team, the New York Yankees as well as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox to name a few.

Nevertheless, along with the expectation that the 26-year-old will make his decision by Dec. 9 comes the likelihood that he will travel across town to play at Citi Field in 2025. The Mets have built a strong foundation that Soto could elevate to championship heights next season.

The Mets advanced to the NLCS before getting bounced by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto, next to 2024 National League MVP candidate Francisco Lindor, could be the impact piece that catalyzes New York toward a Fall Classic crown in 2025.