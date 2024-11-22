Mets land White Sox ace starter in blockbuster mock trade

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets could capitalize on a ripe opportunity to strengthen their rotation this offseason. The Mets, as well as the other franchises around the MLB, have heard that White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is up for the taking. Thus, New York could parlay some of their young talent to beef up their weaponry on the mound.

Mets relinquish Jett Williams & assets for White Sox’s Garrett Crochet

The Mets may be able to win over the White Sox with the following offer:

White Sox receive: Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Jonah Tong, and Jonathan Pintaro

Mets receive: Garrett Crochet

Crochet could instantly become the Mets’ No. 1 option in 2025

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The effect that Crochet could have on the Mets next season is undeniable. In 2024, the Mississippi native tossed 209 strikeouts behind a 3.58 ERA and 1.068 WHIP. Had he been on the Mets last season, he would have led them in Ks as well as with his 4.1 WAR.

Thus, Crochet’s prowess would be worth New York giving up valuable pieces in their farming system for. Williams is New York’s No. 2 overall prospect due to be called up next season. Gilbert is right behind him at No. 3. The former owns a career .825 OPS in the minors and is exceptional at scoring runs and stealing bases. The latter owns an impressive .811 career OPS and is described as a talent who “performs like his hair is on fire,” per MLB.com.

Righty Tong has been described by Mike Ashmore of My Central Jersey as one of the fastest-rising young pitching prospects in the minor league circuit while Pintaro is another ultra-efficient pitcher in the Mets system who owns a career 2.68 ERA in the minors.

Thus, the quartet of elite young prospects could lead to the Mets adding a second surefire ace next to current lead man Kodai Senga. Crochet is a player to closely monitor as he could find himself dealt with in short order.