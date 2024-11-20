Knicks’ injured big man unexpectedly travels with team to Phoenix signaling progress

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may be closer to getting their star defensive center back than expected.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson seen in uniform at Knicks practice

Newsday’s Steve Popper reported on Wednesday afternoon that Mitchell Robinson has traveled with the team on their current five-game road trip amid recovering from left ankle surgery he underwent in May. Popper said this in full:

“Odd site at morning shootaround here in Phoenix — Mitchell Robinson in uniform heading out to the bus. No photographic proof although he did seem to film media so at least we might have evidence we were in the same place,” Popper published on X.

Robinson grew into an elite offensive rebounder and rim protector last season

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Robinson has yet to suit up in 2024-25. When last seen in 2023-24, the Florida native averaged the most offensive rebounds per game in the league at 4.6 OREB. His activity on the glass paid immeasurable dividends for the Knicks’ offense. It was clear that he finally took the next step in his career.

Last summer, the Knicks announced that Robinson would not take the floor until 2025. From the appearance of things, it looks as if the 7-footer may exceed that timeline by a few weeks.

Robinson’s return would help the Knicks in the interior

New York could surely use his contributions on the boards and in protecting the rim. The former second-round pick from 2018 would give the Knicks a major boost as the ninth-worst rebounding team (42.4 rebounds per game) and the No. 29 ranked shot-blocking team (3.7 blocks per game).

It is unlikely that Robinson will take the floor for the Knicks’ Wednesday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns, and his status for the rest of the road trip has not been clarified by the team. However, his return to action could be on the horizon.