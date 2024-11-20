Could the Knicks reunite with Bucks’ backup big man via trade?

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need depth in the frontcourt, especially with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson still out with injuries. Behind Karl-Anthony Towns, centers Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti round out the backup spots.

As such, the Knicks’ center room has produced very little output on either end of the floor aside from Towns. Even when Achiuwa returns, they will still be shorthanded as Robinson isn’t expected to return until at least 2025.

The Knicks could pursue Bobby Portis to add frontcourt depth

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Therefore, New York may need to search for stronger bench options if they wish to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference. The Sporting News’ Dean Simon suggested that they go after an old friend, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

“One caveat is that his 27.5% shooting from distance has been less than ideal through his first 13 games with the Bucks,” Simon wrote. “Though this may be seen as worrisome, New York could take this opportunity to buy low on Portis with hopes that he can turn his shooting woes around after being dealt from Milwaukee.”

Simon added that New York could consider moving either Miles McBride or Tyler Kolek given the surplus of guards on the roster. Pacome Dadiet was also mentioned given the potential he has shown in limited playing time this season.

Portis’ struggles this season could be an anomaly

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Portis, 29, has played 10 seasons in the NBA and has spent the last five with the Bucks, including the 2021 season where Milwaukee won the title. He is averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 47% from the field along with the aforementioned three-point percentage.

However, his shooting woes could simply be an anomaly as he is a career 38% shooter from beyond the arc. In the 2021-22 season, Portis set a career-high in three-point attempts per game at 4.7 and converted 39.3% of them. Therefore, he presents as a low-risk, high-reward trade option.

Portis could be a suitable backup for the Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Milwaukee has struggled mightily this season with a 5-9 record, and if those struggles continue then they could move away from some of their veteran pieces. Portis would be an intriguing option for the Knicks, as they could use an additional high-level scorer off the second unit and be a serviceable backup to Towns.

Portis knows what it is like playing in New York, as he spent the 2019-20 season with them. In that season, he averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game off the bench. He shot 45% from the field and 35.8% from outside the arc with the Knicks.

If New York makes any trades this season, they will likely be to increase depth off the bench. Reuniting with Portis could make them a significantly deeper team and boost their title odds.