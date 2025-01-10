Mets have three-year deal on the table for star infielder

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets are navigating a delicate dance with their star first baseman Pete Alonso, who is reportedly offering the team a three-year deal with opt-outs, according to Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio.

The exact details of the offer remain unclear, but here’s what Duquette had to say: “According to league sources, Pete Alonso’s camp has offered the Mets a three-year deal with opt-outs. This deal is only available to the Mets right now. No deal known to be close at the moment, and Alonso’s agent Scott Boras declined comment.”

While the idea of locking in Alonso for three years might appeal to the Mets, this type of deal comes with its own share of complications, especially when considering the looming specter of Scott Boras, who’s notorious for pushing his clients to create bidding wars and wait out the market.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alonso’s Offensive Dominance

If there’s one thing the Mets know for certain, it’s that Alonso is the heart of their lineup alongside Juan Soto. Last season, he smashed 34 home runs, drove in 88 RBIs, and slashed .240/.329/.459 across 162 games. His 122 wRC+ put him firmly among the league’s best sluggers, and his ability to produce consistent power is irreplaceable.

Quite frankly, the Mets don’t just need Alonso—they need the version of him who’s locked in and mashing at the plate.

Given the Mets’ offseason moves, Alonso’s bat provides a cornerstone power-hitter to build around. Losing him would open up a hole in the middle of the lineup, and he’s a perfect compliment to Soto’s balanced approach.

The Short-Term Gamble

The proposed three-year deal is intriguing, as it offers both security for the Mets and flexibility for Alonso. Opt-outs would allow Alonso to reassess his value in a few years when the free agent market might be more favorable, but it also puts pressure on the Mets to get everything right during the short window they’d have with him — the Mets don’t want to overcommit, clearly, and want assurances they can dump the contract easily without any long-term implications.

From the Mets’ perspective, the short-term nature of the offer could align with their recent strategy of maintaining flexibility. But it’s also a calculated risk: if Alonso performs at an All-Star-caliber level during the deal and opts out, the Mets would be left scrambling to retain him or find a replacement.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Boras Factor

Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, is known for extracting every last dollar for his clients, often steering them toward patience. That’s the elephant in the room for the Mets—this deal might simply be a way to keep Alonso in the fold for now while keeping his long-term future wide open.

The Mets are operating with great confidence and leverage — Alonso on a three-year deal would be a godsend.

What Comes Next?

While no deal appears imminent, the Mets will have to carefully weigh their options. Alonso’s importance to the lineup is undeniable, and letting this offer slip through their fingers could be risky. But committing to a deal with opt-outs, while practical in the short term, leaves questions about the long-term future, but they’ll cross that road when they get there.

For now, Alonso remains a key component of the Mets’ offense. But this negotiation isn’t just about keeping a player—it’s about creating a dynamic duo.