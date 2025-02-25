Mets: Good news and bad news from 8-5 spring loss to Astros

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets couldn’t quite keep up with the Houston Astros on Tuesday afternoon, dropping their third straight game with an 8–5 loss. Despite the final score, there were a few standout performances, particularly from Brett Baty, who continues to make a strong case for the starting third base job.

Bullpen Struggles Early

The Mets relied heavily on their bullpen throughout the game, but things got off to a rocky start. Brandon Waddell and Alfred Vega combined to give up four runs in the first three innings, putting the Mets in an early hole. The Astros took advantage of their opportunities, capitalizing on a few mistake pitches to build a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Jesse Winker and LuisAngel Acuña Set the Table

The Mets actually struck first in this one, thanks to a Jesse Winker single to right field that drove in LuisAngel Acuña. Acuña had an active afternoon, picking up a hit, driving in a run, and swiping two bases. His speed continues to be a difference-maker, and if he can continue to get on base, he could play a significant role in the lineup this season.

Francisco Álvarez had a tough day at the plate, striking out twice in three at-bats, but the young catcher remains one of the Mets’ biggest offensive weapons heading into the season.

Brett Baty Makes His Case

The clear offensive highlight of the day was Brett Baty, who had two hits, including a homer to right-center and an RBI. Baty is competing for the starting third base job, and with each strong performance, he’s making it harder for the Mets to keep him out of the lineup. If he secures the hot corner, it could push Mark Vientos into the designated hitter role, giving the Mets a bit more flexibility in how they structure their batting order.

Jose Siri Shows Some Unexpected Power

Jose Siri, typically known for his glove more than his bat, surprised with a line-drive home run to left field in the second inning, punctuated by a confident bat flip. He also walked, scored a run, and played clean defense in center field.

Looking Ahead

Despite collecting 11 hits to Houston’s eight, the Mets struggled to capitalize with runners on base. First baseman Jared Young had a solid day with two hits and a run scored, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Houston’s efficiency at the plate.

The Mets will try to get back in the win column when they take on the Miami Marlins at 1:10 PM on Wednesday afternoon. With several position battles still unfolding, every at-bat and inning pitched carries weight as the roster takes shape ahead of Opening Day.