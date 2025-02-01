Mets’ free agent DH still wants another chance to compete in 2025

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez has been a consistent force at the plate for years, and his 2023 season with the Dodgers was no exception. He slugged 33 home runs, drove in 103 runs, and posted an impressive 135 wRC+. But baseball is a game of adjustments, and sometimes, even the best hitters see their numbers dip. That was the case for Martinez in 2024 with the New York Mets, where he put up a 108 wRC+ over 120 games and 495 plate appearances—a step back, but still above league average.

Some of that drop could be chalked up to the late start he got. Signing in late March meant he didn’t get a normal spring training, and for a hitter like Martinez—who thrives on rhythm and repetition—that’s like asking a race car to hit top speed without a proper warm-up. The power was still there, but the timing wasn’t quite as sharp.

The Free Agency Dilemma

Now, Martinez finds himself back on the open market, determined to keep playing, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. But where does he fit?

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Even last year, his free agency was tricky. Martinez is a designated hitter through and through, offering little to no defensive value. Add in the fact that his offensive production took a hit, and the number of potential landing spots shrinks even further.

The Mets, who took a chance on him last season, seem unlikely to bring him back unless they can move Starling Marte. Even then, the roster crunch makes it complicated. They have younger bats to develop and other pieces they need to fit into the lineup.

Who’s Buying Power?

Despite the challenges, Martinez still brings something valuable to the table: power. He may not be the 2018 version of himself, when he launched 43 home runs and drove in 130 runs with the Red Sox, but in a league where teams are always searching for pop in the lineup, there’s room for a bat like his.

A part-time DH role seems like the most logical fit, but if the right team comes calling—one that values veteran leadership and can stomach his defensive limitations—he could still carve out a regular spot in 2025.