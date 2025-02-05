Mets finally extend star slugger Pete Alonso on 2-year deal

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After months of speculation, tense negotiations, and the lingering question of whether Pete Alonso would remain in Queens, the Mets and their star first baseman have finally come to terms on a new deal.

Alonso Stays Put—For Now

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the deal is structured for two years but includes an opt-out after the first season. Alonso will make $30 million in 2025, giving him both financial security and the flexibility to re-enter free agency next offseason if he chooses.

“Pete Alonso’s deal with the New York Mets, which is pending physical, is for two years and includes an opt-out after the first season. He’ll make $30 million this year,” Passan reported.

This contract gives Alonso the ability to test the market again next winter if he believes he can secure a more lucrative long-term deal. At the same time, it keeps the Mets’ payroll flexible while retaining their franchise cornerstone for at least one more season.

A Long and Uncertain Process

The road to this agreement wasn’t smooth. Alonso’s free agency dragged out longer than many expected, with reports surfacing that he was holding out for a massive long-term payday. The Mets, while always wanting to keep him, appeared reluctant to commit to an extended contract at the numbers Alonso’s camp was seeking.

The first baseman reportedly turned down a three-year offer earlier in the offseason that included an opt-out and deferred money. At the time, it seemed like he was willing to wait for a better deal. As weeks passed and his market remained stagnant, it became clear that the best option was to take a shorter deal, bet on himself, and hope to cash in next year.

A Critical Piece for the Mets’ Future

Alonso’s return solidifies the heart of the Mets’ lineup alongside Juan Soto. With both sluggers in place, the Mets will have one of the most feared power duos in baseball. The question now is whether Alonso will stick around for more than just this season, or if this is simply a temporary solution before he tests free agency again next winter.

For now, the Mets get their guy, and Alonso gets another chance to prove he’s worth the long-term deal he’s been chasing.