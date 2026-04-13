The New York Mets have dropped their last five games, with an inconsistent offense and a slumping rotation dragging them so far. Their 7-9 record as of Monday afternoon is the worst in the NL East. They have made some key defensive lapses, too, and nothing seems to be going their way these days.

With Juan Soto out with an injury and Carson Benge and Brett Baty struggling badly to open the year, plus Luis Robert Jr. being among the most injury-prone players in the league, the Mets’ outfield is in shambles. So they called up a player who has been an asset before, even if he’s more of a veteran insurance policy at this point.

Jul 18, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tommy Pham (28) scores a run against Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala (44) on a single by Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Tommy Pham is indeed joining the Mets in Los Angeles, as Will Sammon first reported. Source: the corresponding move is going to be optioning Ronny Mauricio to the minors,” MLB insider Joel Sherman posted on X.

Tommy Pham is indeed joining the Mets in Los Angeles as @WillSammon 1st reported. Source: the corresponding move is going to be optioning Ronny Mauricio to the minors. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 13, 2026

The Mets Are Taking A Chance On Pham

The Mets are desperate for bodies in the outfield, and even if Pham didn’t play in spring training and was only signed on Opening Day to a minor league contract, the team hopes he can at least give them something.

To this point, Pham has played five games in Low-A, hitting .167 with a 96 wRC+. He might take a few games to fully get going, but it’s not like Baty and Benge are setting the world on fire.

A Steady Veteran

Pham, who is 38 now, hasn’t been an above-average performer offensively since he had a 109 wRC+ in 2023. However, he wasn’t far off that threshold in both 2024 (92 wRC+) and last year (94 wRC+), getting more than 400 plate appearances in both occasions.

Jun 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tommy Pham (28) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

He spent a good chunk of that 2023 campaign with the Mets, where he posted a 124 wRC+ in 79 games and 264 trips to the plate.