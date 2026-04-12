The NY Mets dropped a 1-0 decision to the Athletics on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, completing a home sweep and falling to 7-9 on the season. Freddy Peralta threw 6 innings of 1-run ball and struck out 6. The offense gave him nothing.

One swing. That was the difference.

Nick Kurtz led off the third inning and drove a solo shot to right field — the only run of the afternoon, and the only run the Athletics needed. Peralta stranded runners in the second inning and got out of a fourth-inning jam with a pair of groundouts. He did his job. The Mets just couldn’t do theirs.

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 and was one of the few Mets who made consistent contact, but both hits died quietly. In the sixth, he singled to put runners on first and second with 1 out — the best scoring chance of the game — and Jorge Polanco grounded into a forceout to kill the rally. Mark Vientos, pinch-hitting with 2 outs and 2 runners in scoring position, flew out to right to end the threat.

The lineup as a whole went 4-for-30 with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Bo Bichette, Brett Baty, and Marcus Semien combined for 0 hits in 10 at-bats. Carson Benge, hitting .130 on the year, went 0-for-3. Jared Young had the only multi-base threat of the early innings when a wild pitch moved him to second in the first, but Bo Bichette struck out to strand him.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Manaea Locked In, But It Didn’t Matter

Sean Manaea came on in the seventh and was as good as advertised — 3 scoreless innings, 4 strikeouts, no hits, no walks. He used an ABS challenge to strike out Nick Kurtz in the eighth and retired the Athletics in order across the final 3 frames. Manaea’s ERA sits at 2.25. The bullpen arms who followed Peralta — Hogan Harris, Scott Barlow, Elvis Alvarado, and Joel Kuhnel — combined to allow nothing either.

So the Mets threw 9 innings of 1-run baseball and lost a series sweep. That’s a lineup problem.

Luis Torrens and Tyrone Taylor each drew a hit or a walk and represented the extent of the Mets’ baserunning threat down the stretch. The ninth inning was three groundouts. The offense never made Aaron Civale work — he exited after 6 innings having walked 3, but the Mets stranded every runner he put on base.

At 7-9, the Mets have now been outscored and outhit in back-to-back series. The rotation has been a genuine strength. The bullpen has held up. But if the lineup can’t manufacture a run against a pitcher who walked 3 batters in 6 innings, the questions about this offense aren’t going away quietly — and the schedule doesn’t get easier from here.