Mets expecting star prospect to have ‘huge role’ in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are setting high expectations for one of their brightest young stars entering 2025. Luisangel Acuña will be stepping into a larger role this season, despite not being projected to appear on the Opening Day roster.

Mets expecting Luisangel Acuña to step into a ‘huge role’ in 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza recently shared his expectations for Acuña during Amazin’ Day on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, per SNY’s Tom Hanslin:

“He’s going to have a big role, he’s going to have a huge role,” Mendoza said. “I said [Jeff] McNeil is going to be a big part of our team — Luisangel is right there too. We keep saying that the young players are going to get opportunities. Luisangel will get his. He’s taking ground balls at third base, so he’s a part of that mix. He showed us that he can play at this level, and he’ll continue to get opportunities.”

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Acuña is one of the Mets’ top prospects entering 2025. He made his MLB debut last season, appearing in 14 games for the Mets and batting an impressive .308 while producing a .966 OPS. He contributed six RBIs in 39 at-bats while slugging three home runs.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan infielder has been taking reps at third base, the position he could play during the season. However, Acuña possesses innate versatility, having experience playing shortstop, center field, and second base throughout his time in Triple-A for the Syracuse Mets.

Mendoza has Acuña preparing to join Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio as in-house options to fill their current projected vacancy at third base. The speedy and reliable young Acuña could become a major contributor to the Mets’ success as they aim to achieve their pennant aspirations and make a run for the World Series in 2025.