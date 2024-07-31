Mets designate struggling relief pitcher for assignment

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets had a clear goal at this year’s trade deadline: get more bullpen help. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns did just that, adding Matt Gage, Phil Maton, Alex Young, Ryne Stanek, Tyler Zuber, and Huascar Brazobán.

With Zuber and Brazobán coming to the organization on deadline day, Stearns had to clear space on the 40-man roster for them both. To make room for the Marlins right-hander, the Mets designated catcher Logan Porter for assignment and a struggling relief pitcher to make room for Zuber.

The Mets have designated Ty Adcock for assignment

Jul 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Ty Adcock (52) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

According to a post from the organization via X, the Mets have designated relief pitcher Ty Adcock for assignment in a corresponding move to trade for Zuber.

Despite putting up excellent numbers in the big leagues in 2023, Adcock found himself bouncing around in 2024.

After struggling in Triple-A Tacoma and Triple-A Toledo, Adcock came to the Mets organization and has been solid for Triple-A Syracuse. The 30-year-old has pitched 14 innings for the Mets Triple-A affiliate across 13 appearances to a 3.21 ERA with a 1.929 WHIP while striking out 15.

However, it has been a different story when Adcock has been called up to the big leagues. The North Carolina native pitched 4.1 innings across three appearances in the major leagues to a 14.54 ERA with a 2.077 WHIP while striking out three.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Adcock could remain in the organization if the right-hander were to pass through waivers and continue to be a crucial piece of the Syracuse bullpen, but with so many teams desperate for relief help, the 29-year-old will likely be pitching elsewhere.

With the North Carolina native likely out of the organization, the Mets’ relief depth will take a hit, and Stearns may look elsewhere at other recently released arms to get some of that depth back.