Mets designate a recently-acquired catcher for assignment

The New York Mets were one of the more active teams on deadline day but in a role that nobody expected a couple of months ago. One of the bigger moves the blue and orange made was an inter-division trade with the Miami Marlins for late blossoming relief pitcher Huascar Brazobán.

However, to make room for Brazobán on the 40-man roster, the Mets had to designate a recently acquired catcher for assignment.

The Mets have designated Logan Porter for assignment

According to a post from the organization via X, the Mets have designated catcher Logan Porter for assignment in a corresponding move to trade for Brazobán.

Porter came to the Blue and Orange a couple of weeks ago after opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent. After signing with the Mets, the 29-year-old reported to Triple-A Syracuse, where he struggled mightily in his limited playing time. Porter went one-for-15 across four appearances, although that one hit was a two-run home run while also walking twice.

Prior to the move to the Mets, the Arizona native started the 2024 campaign playing in Triple-A for the Kansas City Royals affiliate in Omaha before spending a couple of weeks with the San Francisco Giants affiliate in Sacramento after being traded there last month in a cash deal.

Across the two affiliates, the 29-year-old had much greater success, appearing in 53 games while slashing .293/.390/.500 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Porter has a realistic chance to pass through waivers and return to Triple-A, especially given his struggles since joining the Mets organization.

Suppose the Arizona native were to go elsewhere. In that case, the original reason for signing Porter in the first place becomes a problem again, as the blue and orange don’t have an immediate replacement available at the catching position should Francisco Álvarez or Luis Torrens go down with an injury.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns may wait to cross that bridge until they get to it, but the blue and orange may be in the market for a catcher in the coming days.