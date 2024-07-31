Mets acquire depth relief pitcher from the Tampa Bay Rays

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays have been frequent trade partners over the past few weeks, with Phil Maton heading to the blue and orange and Cole Sulser heading to the Rays in another deal.

The two sides struck another deal on deadline day as the Mets acquired a depth relief pitcher from the Rays.

The Mets have acquired Tyler Zuber from the Tampa Bay Rays

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have acquired relief pitcher Tyler Zuber from the Rays in exchange for minor-league pitcher Paul Gervase.

Zuber started the 2024 campaign pitching for the Long Island Ducks in the Independent League. The 29-year-old pitched 5.2 innings across six appearances to a 1.59 ERA with a 1.059 WHIP while striking out 10 and picking up a pair of saves before the Rays purchased his contract.

Zuber had a cup of coffee in the major leagues this season, pitching 3.1 across two appearances to a 2.70 ERA with a 1.500 WHIP while striking out four, but has spent the majority of his time in the organization pitching for Triple-A Durham.

The Arkansas native has pitched 21.2 innings in 18 appearances, posting a 2.49 ERA and a 1.015 WHIP while striking out 29 and recording four saves.

Gervase was the Mets’ 12th-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft and has spent 2024 pitching for Double-A Binghamton. The 24-year-old has pitched 27.2 innings across 22 appearances to a 3.25 ERA with a 1.193 WHIP while striking out 46 and recording five saves.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The acquisition of Zuber is another depth reliever option for a Mets bullpen that can use as much help as possible. Gervase is an intriguing relief prospect, but he became expendable with the blue and orange pushing for postseason play.

Time will tell if and when Zuber makes it to the bullpen, but you can never have enough pitching in October, and the acquisition of the 29-year-old is proof of that.