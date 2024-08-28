Mets could pursue Cubs castaway with sub-3.00 ERA

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

In a shocking move probably fueled by financial reasons, the Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers this week. This means teams with postseason aspirations, like the New York Mets, should be closely monitoring the situation.

In fact, the people at SI.com wonder if the Mets should make a move for the talented southpaw.

As Joe Calabrese notes, “Teams will have two days to claim him, and he would make an enticing addition to any team looking for potential left-handed bullpen matchup depth for a possible October run, which includes the New York Mets.”

Should the Mets be interested in Smyly?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Indeed, Smyly is someone who should draw interest from the Mets. They have the league’s 17th bullpen when it comes to ERA, with a 4.01 mark. The veteran has a 2.84 ERA in 50.2 frames this year with the Cubs, so he would definitely improve the unit’s outlook.

If he clears waivers, he would become free to sign with any team of his liking, and the suitors would line up if he can be had at a relatively low salary.

What if the Mets claim him, though? He is owed about $1.5 million this year, which isn’t too bad, but things get tricky next season.

He has a $10 million mutual option and a $2.5 million buyout in 2025, so teams would have to think twice before putting a claim because he is not particularly cheap.

Performance-wise, there is no question that Smyly has what it takes to help the Mets bullpen, and he also has starting experience. Will New York pounce and claim him knowing his salary situation? Will they take a wait-and-see approach to see if he makes it unclaimed and then bring him in at a friendlier salary? We should find out in a few hours.