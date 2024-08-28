Mets take series opener in the desert behind impressive left-hander

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets had an incredibly exciting date with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Not only did they win in impressive fashion with an 8-3 final score, but they also snapped the Snakes’ six-game winning streak and showed the world they are serious in their quest for making the postseason with one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.

Four Mets hitters had two hits or more, but the real hero of the game was left-hander Sean Manaea from the mound. The underrated southpaw kept the Diamondbacks off the board for the first six frames, and even though he conceded two home runs in the seventh and three runs in total, he showed the extent of his dominance with no walks and 11 strikeouts against a tough lineup, even without Ketel Marte.

Even with the damage inflicted on him in that seventh inning, Manaea managed to keep Arizona in check and earned a much-deserved win to take his record to 10-5 and his ERA to 3.51.

The Mets’ southpaw is on an impressive run

Manaea has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts. In those games, he has a 2.98 ERA in 42.1 innings, with 52 strikeouts against just 11 walks. That’s the kind of pitching production the Mets need if they are going to have a chance at making it into October.

Reed Garrett, Phil Maton, Danny Young, and Adam Ottavino combined to pitch 2.1 scoreless frames to finish off Arizona. The Mets are now 69-63, three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and last Wild Card spot.

The Mets offense, evidently, showed up for the game. They hit four doubles and a home run, courtesy of Pete Alonso. Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, and JD Martinez each accumulated two hits in the winning effort.

The series will continue on Wednesday, with Luis Severino facing Eduardo Rodriguez.