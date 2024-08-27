‘Ownership-level’ sources believe Mets will be all-in on Yankees star in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto in the offseason and have given him the tools to post one of his finest seasons yet. They sacrificed five pieces of their current and future roster to bring in the All-Star outfielder for at least a year, and what a season it has been. The New York Mets look on from afar… For now.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Soto boasts a .296/.427/.600 line with 37 home runs, a league-leading 109 walks, 108 runs scored, and a 1.027 OPS. He has been clutch, he has been loud, and he has energized the team and the lineup.

It’s because of this that the Mets see him as a potential building block for the future. Soto will become free to sign with any team of his liking after the World Series, and while the Yankees should be viewed as favorites to retain him, their luxury tax situation is not as favorable as that of the Mets.

Well, that and the fact the Mets have the wealthiest owner in baseball in Steven Cohen, and are not afraid to spend on the right player. For them, it’s very clear that Soto is “the right player.”

Reports indicate the Mets will go hard after Soto

MLB insider Jeff Passan reported this week that his sources indicate it will be a race of the two New York teams to land the biggest start of free agency in the upcoming offseason.

“‘High-ranking’ front office and ‘ownership-level’ sources believe Juan Soto’s free agency will come down to Yankees vs. Mets, per @JeffPassan,” B/R Walk-Off tweeted.

Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, Harrison Bader, and Tyrone Taylor are the current outfield options for the Mets, with Drew Gilbert waiting in the wings in Triple-A. It’s not a bad group and not all of them will be back for 2025, but Soto would significantly increase its floor and ceiling.

Not only that, but if we do a hypothetical exercise, it’s possible and even likely that these 2024 Mets would be occupying a playoff spot if they add Soto to their lineup. He represents the hope for better, more concrete chances of contention in the future.

The Mets have fantasized about pairing Soto with Francisco Lindor and up-and-coming slugger Mark Vientos, not to mention the prospect of re-signing slugger Pete Alonso. Lindor has made it clear he wants to play with Soto, and the Yankees star has always said his options are open.

It will be a Big Apple battle for Soto’s services once the World Series is over. Who will come out on top?