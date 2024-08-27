Mets to kick off tough series against red-hot Diamondbacks

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets still dream about playing in the 2024 MLB postseason. The so-called transition year has been just that, but it has gone slightly better than anticipated and they do have a chance, with a strong finish, to sneak into the playoffs with one of the Wild Card spots.

They need to consistently win, though, and the calendar doesn’t get much friendlier to open their week. They will now travel to the desert to face the tough Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game set at Chase Field.

In case you have missed their recent endeavors, the D-Backs have won each of their last six games (and 12 of their last 15 as Danny Abriano notes) and are just three games behind the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The Mets will be facing a top-tier team

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona’s record of 75-56 is much better than the Mets’ 68-63. The Snakes are actually at the top of the Wild Card standings in the National League, and it definitely wasn’t a coincidence that they made the World Series last year: they have a quality team full of impact players and up-and-coming talent, both on pitching and in the position players side.

It will be a tough stop for the Mets, who are currently nine games behind in the NL East but just three out of the third and last Wild Card spot held by the Atlanta Braves. With more than a month to play, it’s reasonable to think New York can potentially earn its way to the postseason, but the team will have to beat quality teams such as the Diamondbacks to get there.

The Mets will send left-hander Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday, and Arizona will counter with fellow lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Luis Severino (9-6, 3.84) and Tylor Megill (2-5, 5.17) will be facing Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.