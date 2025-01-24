Mets could lose Pete Alonso to unexpected team

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso’s free agency saga continues to unfold, and the latest chapter has him meeting with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. This development comes after reports that Alonso had also recently spoken with the Toronto Blue Jays about a potential deal. With the Mets seemingly cooling on their pursuit of the 29-year-old slugger, Alonso’s departure is starting to feel increasingly likely.

The Mets’ Waning Interest

While Alonso has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ offense, the organization’s unwillingness to commit to a long-term contract with opt-outs has created a stalemate. Alonso has been vocal about his desire for a deal that offers both security and flexibility, but the Mets have held firm.

In the meantime, alternative options at first base have evaporated. Jurickson Profar signed with the Braves, and Anthony Santander inked a five-year contract with the Blue Jays, leaving the Mets with slim pickings should Alonso sign elsewhere.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Alonso’s Value in the Lineup

For the Mets, losing Alonso would be more than just a PR hit; it would be a significant blow to their offensive production. Alonso’s ability to mash 35-plus home runs per season has been a linchpin of their lineup. His presence behind Juan Soto in the batting order offers balance and a consistent power threat, something few free agents or internal options could replicate.

The Mets have shown interest in transitioning players like Mark Vientos to first base, but the defensive risks and lack of proven performance make that solution far from ideal. Alonso, meanwhile, has been a perfect fit in Queens, both on and off the field.

Angels Looking to Bolster Their Offense

For the Angels, Alonso represents an opportunity to add a proven power hitter to a lineup that has struggled to provide consistent run support for its pitching staff. Despite Alonso’s recent meetings with the Blue Jays, the Angels may have a solid pitch that includes an opt-out. However, they’re not exactly big spenders, so I wouldn’t bank on them dropping the hammer here.

The Clock Is Ticking

Time is running out for the Mets to make a decisive free-agent move. Alonso’s market is heating up, and the options to replace him are dwindling. If the Mets are serious about competing in the National League East, they may need to swallow their pride and offer a deal that meets Alonso in the middle. Otherwise, they risk losing one of the most reliable power hitters in baseball to another competitor, leaving their first base plans in flux.