Mets could look at their crosstown rivals as potential trade partners to upgrade center field

The New York Mets are locked in a heated NL East race with the Philadelphia Phillies—and reinforcements are no longer optional.

Losing reliever David Robertson to the Phillies stung, not just symbolically, but strategically in a year where every upgrade matters.

For the Mets to make noise in October, they’ll need more than a spark. A center fielder, bullpen arms, and maybe even a starter are now on the wish list.

But with few teams openly selling, especially those with MLB-ready talent, the Mets must get creative before the deadline arrives.

Tyrone Taylor’s Struggles Highlight Center Field Need

Tyrone Taylor continues to give effort in center field, but effort alone doesn’t win playoff games in October.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While Taylor is solid defensively, his offensive numbers have been brutal—he owns a 63 wRC+, well below average.

The Mets can’t afford to keep rolling out a black hole in the lineup during a playoff push. Something has to give.

With Jose Siti still recovering from a fractured tibia, Jeff McNeil isn’t a viable everyday option in center, either.

That leaves the front office staring down a tough reality: they need to upgrade, and fast.

Bullpen Options Are Thin but Necessary

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently outlined a handful of relievers who could help reinforce the Mets’ fragile bullpen.

Among them were David Bednar and Dennis Santana from the Pirates, Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase from the Guardians, and Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies.

Kyle Finnegan (Nationals) and Orioles’ arms Félix Bautista and Gregory Soto were also named.

Landing even one high-leverage bullpen arm could be the difference between a postseason berth and watching October from home.

Mets-Yankees Trade Talk Sparks Intrigue

Perhaps the most fascinating suggestion Bowden made? A potential trade with the New York Yankees for center fielder Trent Grisham.

The Mets have the infield depth to negotiate—think Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, or Mark Vientos as potential trade chips.

Bowden floated three potential frameworks: Mark Vientos for Jasson Dominguez, Vientos for Cody Bellinger, or Baty for Grisham.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While none of these are simple one-for-one swaps, they reflect the types of bold moves the Mets may need to consider.

Would the Yankees Really Trade Grisham?

Trent Grisham has been a revelation in 2025, hitting 17 home runs and posting a career-best 135 wRC+.

He’s playing elite defense too, making him a rare two-way asset the Yankees might be hesitant to deal—especially to their crosstown rivals.

Brett Baty, meanwhile, is holding his own with a 101 wRC+ and standout defense at third base. He’s under control through 2029.

Any realistic Mets-Yankees swap involving Grisham would need to include additional assets from the Bronx just because Baty is controllable for four more years after 2025 and is almost four years younger.

Right now, that feels like a long shot.

Dominguez and Bellinger: Bigger Names, Bigger Risks

Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger offer tantalizing upside, but each comes with significant uncertainty.

Dominguez has a 108 wRC+ and loads of potential, but he’s not an asset defensively in center field.

Bellinger is productive again—127 wRC+—but expensive and likely to opt out after the season, making him a rental.

Mark Vientos, by contrast, has seen his production crater—he holds a 79 wRC+ after hitting 27 homers last year.

Trading him now would be selling low, but if the return includes a stable center field upgrade, it might be justifiable.

Creative Solutions Required Before the Deadline

The trade market isn’t overflowing with obvious answers, which means the Mets may have to think outside the box.

That could mean turning to the Yankees, even if inter-borough trades are historically rare and politically complicated.

Like borrowing a tool from your next-door neighbor mid-feud, a Mets-Yankees deal would feel awkward—but possibly necessary.

David Stearns will have to weigh the risk of empowering a rival against the greater danger of standing pat in a playoff race.

And if the price for a postseason spark is Brett Baty or Mark Vientos? The Mets may have to grit their teeth and pay it.

