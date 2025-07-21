Mets’ star is mired in ugly slump at the worst possible time

The New York Mets may have avoided a sweep against the Cincinnati Reds, but it came with a bittersweet aftertaste.

Sunday’s 3-2 win gave the Mets a sigh of relief—and helped them inch closer to the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

They now sit just half a game behind their NL East rivals, locked in what promises to be a relentless battle to the finish.

But to keep pace with the Phillies, the Mets desperately need Francisco Lindor to rediscover the version of himself that stirs magic.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Right now, that version is missing. And when Lindor isn’t clicking, the entire Mets offense seems to grind to a halt.

In their last five games, the Mets’ bats have looked flat, managing fewer than three runs per contest on average during that stretch.

The numbers from Lindor are jarring: no hits since July 12 and a brutal 0-for-21 skid hanging over him like a storm cloud.

Francisco Lindor is now in an 0-for-21 funk, which is important for the obvious reasons.



Lindor's splits this season:



In Mets wins: .336/.389/.641, 18 HR

In Mets losses: .146/.238/.193, 1 HR — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 20, 2025

As Mets insider Anthony DiComo noted, Lindor’s production correlates directly with wins—a clear cause-and-effect relationship.

In wins, Lindor hits like an MVP candidate: a .336 average with power and presence. In losses? He disappears offensively.

He’s slashing just .146/.238/.193 in losses—a staggering falloff for a player meant to be the team’s engine.

Lindor’s Importance Goes Beyond the Box Score

Lindor isn’t just another name in the lineup; he’s the tone-setter, the emotional heartbeat, the player everyone feeds off.

Like a conductor leading a symphony, when he’s in rhythm, the entire team plays with swagger and flow.

Manager Carlos Mendoza seems to understand that and recently moved Lindor out of the leadoff spot to reset his timing.

He’s been hitting second instead—perhaps a subtle psychological tweak meant to ease pressure and spark a turnaround.

It’s a low-risk move that might unlock something, especially with the Mets chasing every edge possible down the stretch.

Even in this funk, Lindor’s season-long numbers remain strong: a 3.4 fWAR, 19 homers, 15 steals, and elite shortstop defense.

His 115 wRC+ reflects a productive campaign overall, but there’s no denying the Mets need his peaks to stay afloat.

Lindor’s value isn’t just tied to his bat or glove—it’s in how he elevates those around him when he’s fully engaged.

A Must-Win Mentality Requires a Locked-In Lindor

The upcoming stretch could define the Mets’ season, and they’ll need Lindor’s fire to match the Phillies punch-for-punch.

While others like Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo contribute, no one can change a game—or mood—quite like Lindor.

He’s the kind of player who turns a routine grounder into an electric play or a single into a two-bagger with guts alone.

When he’s smiling and dancing in the dugout, the Mets feel unstoppable. When he’s silent, they shrink into themselves.

Every slump ends eventually, but the timing of Lindor’s dry spell couldn’t be more frustrating—or more pivotal.

The Mets barely survived this weekend, but if Lindor continues to struggle, their playoff hopes might quietly fade with him.

That’s why Mendoza’s tweaks, the clubhouse’s support, and Lindor’s own resolve must come together now more than ever.

Because this isn’t just about stats—this is about identity. And when Francisco Lindor is right, the Mets know exactly who they are.

