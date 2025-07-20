Mets call up red-hot slugging catcher from Triple-A

The New York Mets are bringing back one of their most exciting young players as Francisco Alvarez rejoins the big-league roster.

Alvarez was officially recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, signaling another opportunity to reclaim his role as the team’s everyday catcher, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

There’s renewed optimism surrounding Alvarez, who has found his swing again after struggling during his earlier stint this season.

At 23 years old, the former top prospect is still developing, but his raw power and upside remain incredibly tantalizing for the Mets.

Early season struggles led to demotion

Before his demotion, Alvarez played 35 games for the Mets this year, slashing just .237/.319/.333 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

He failed to generate consistent contact or drive the ball with authority, often looking off-balance and uncomfortable at the plate.

The Mets leaned into Luis Torrens’ hot streak and opted to let Alvarez reset in a less pressurized environment at Triple-A Syracuse.

That time away may have been exactly what he needed, both mentally and mechanically, to rediscover his identity at the plate.

Triple-A numbers demand attention

Alvarez didn’t just bounce back in the minors — he exploded offensively, forcing the Mets’ hand with his bat alone.

In just 20 games at Syracuse, Alvarez slashed .268/.366/.732 while belting 10 home runs and driving in 22 runs.

That kind of power output — nearly a homer every other game — is the kind of impact the Mets sorely need in their lineup.

He attacked pitches with more confidence, and the swing adjustments helped him generate better lift and cleaner contact.

The Mets are betting that his recent hot streak wasn’t a fluke, but the return of the hitter they envisioned when he debuted.

Can Alvarez stick this time around?

The Mets know Alvarez is capable of being a game-changer behind the plate — he just needs consistency to unlock that full value.

With Torrens still contributing, the pressure won’t be suffocating, giving Alvarez room to play his way into a regular role again.

His defensive work has improved, and if he can combine that with the thunderous bat he showed in Triple-A, he’s here to stay.

Alvarez has always projected as a middle-of-the-order presence, someone who can tilt the game with one swing of the bat.

The challenge now is proving that he can translate that minor-league production into reliable performance at the major-league level.

Mets betting on their young slugger once more

Bringing Alvarez back is a gamble on talent, but it’s the kind of move contenders make when chasing upside in a long season.

He’s no stranger to adversity, and this latest recall offers a shot at redemption with the second half of the year wide open.

If he starts strong, Alvarez could solidify a critical role for the Mets moving forward — and finally turn that potential into production.