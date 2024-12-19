Mets could fill first base with $6 million free agent value-grab

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are considering a potential shift at first base for the 2025 season, with veteran Carlos Santana emerging as a realistic target. With Pete Alonso set to hit free agency and expected to command a significant contract exceeding $25 million per year, the Mets could opt for a more cost-effective solution in Santana while addressing other roster needs.

Carlos Santana Brings Defensive Stability

Santana, who recently won a Gold Glove at first base, offers immediate defensive improvement. Over 1,250 innings at first base in 2024, he posted a .996 fielding percentage, recorded eight defensive runs saved, and delivered 14 outs above average. These numbers highlight his elite ability to handle the position, a critical factor for a Mets team that struggled defensively at times in 2024.

Alonso, while a formidable slugger, has consistently been a below-average defender at first base. By moving on from Alonso, the Mets could prioritize run prevention with Santana while still maintaining respectable offensive production.

Offensive Consistency at a Fraction of the Cost

Santana, a switch-hitter, slashed .238/.328/.420 in 2024 with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs over 150 games. His 114 wRC+ indicates he was 14% better than the league average offensively, a solid mark for a player expected to command only a one-year, $6 million deal. His approach at the plate remains disciplined, with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate.

While Alonso provides elite power and is a consistent 30+ home run hitter, Santana’s balanced offensive profile still offers above-average production. In addition, his switch-hitting capability could add more flexibility to the Mets’ lineup construction, creating better matchups against opposing pitchers.

Long-Term Flexibility with a Short-Term Investment

Signing Santana would allow the Mets to invest more heavily in other areas of need while avoiding the financial commitment Alonso is likely to require. A short-term deal with Santana not only addresses first base for 2025 but also gives the Mets time to evaluate internal options or explore future free-agent classes for a more permanent solution.

The $6 million cost for Santana would be a fraction of Alonso’s projected salary, providing significant payroll flexibility for a team aiming to remain competitive while reshaping its roster. With the potential for above-average offensive production in terms of overall value and a substantial defensive upgrade, Santana could be a savvy move for the Mets as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The money saved can be used to add another high-profile pitcher since Griffin Canning certainly doesn’t move the needle much.