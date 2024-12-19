Mets ink pitcher coming off horrible season to $4.25 million deal

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have a new starting pitcher in town.

Mets add RHP Griffin Canning on 1-year deal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent righty Griffin Canning. Rosenthal divulged the full scope of the signing on Wednesday night, saying:

“Free-agent right-hander Griffin Canning in agreement with Mets on one-year, $4.25M contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal includes $1M in potential bonuses. The Braves acquired Canning from the Angels in the Jorge Soler trade, then non-tendered him,” Rosenthal published on X.

Mets: Canning had a down season in 2024 for the Angels

Canning is coming off of a 2024 MLB campaign he’ll want to forget quick, fast and in a hurry. Last season, the California native led the American League having conceded 99 earned runs. Canning finished the year with a 6-13 record, 5.19 ERA, and 1.398 WHIP. His 130 strikeouts were encouraging but his play left much to be desired.

To make matters worse, his metrics showed gross ineffectiveness. He ranked in the 11th percentile in strikeout percentage (17.6 percent) and the 35th percentile in walk rate (8.9 percent) For his career, Canning owns a 4.78 ERA.

Nonetheless, he joins a Mets pitching staff that lost Luis Severino this offseason but revamped their rotation with additions including Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas. Canning will get a chance to carve out a role deeper in the Mets’ rotation for the 2025 season.