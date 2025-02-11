Mets catcher vows to show more mental strength this season

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Major League Baseball, raw talent can take a player far, but it’s the mind that truly separates the good from the great. New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez understands this better than most. Baseball is not just about home runs, strikeouts, and highlight-reel plays—it’s a grueling marathon of 162 games, stretching over seven to nine months when you factor in spring training and the playoffs.

Players don’t take the field every day feeling 100%. Some days, they’re exhausted. Other days, they’re playing through pain, frustration, or the weight of a slump that won’t seem to end. It’s easy to marvel at the physical feats of these athletes, but the mental battle is just as demanding, if not more so.

The Mental Game Matters

Developing the right mindset is what keeps a player steady through the ups and downs of a season. It’s what gets them to the gym on days they’d rather stay in bed. It’s what allows them to shake off a rough night at the plate and show up the next day with confidence.

For Alvarez, improving his mental strength has been just as important as refining his swing or working on his defense:

“Francisco Alvarez says that he got mentally stronger this offseason: ‘My mind is going to be way stronger than last year,'” he said on Monday, via SNY.

That mental growth is key, especially after a 2024 season that tested him in ways he hadn’t experienced before.

Alvarez And The Mets Battling Through Adversity

Alvarez’s 2024 season wasn’t what he had hoped for, particularly in the power department. After launching 25 home runs in 2023, he managed just 11 last year. Struggles like that can weigh heavily on a young player, especially one in New York, where the spotlight is unrelenting and the expectations are sky-high. Mets fans demand results, and when they don’t get them, they let you hear about it.

That kind of pressure can break some players. But Alvarez knows that before he can regain his power at the plate, he has to master the battle within his own head and power the Mets in the right direction. The strongest arms and quickest bats mean little without the right mindset. If he can control his approach, the rest will fall into place.