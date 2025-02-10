Mets pitching addition determined to compete for a spot

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets didn’t just dip their toes into the starting pitching market this offseason—they dove in headfirst. With a long list of arms at their disposal, they’ve set themselves up with a deep, flexible rotation for the 2025 campaign.

Of course, they’re still looking for more firepower, reportedly linked to San Diego Padres’ right-hander Dylan Cease. But even if no other moves are made, they’ve got plenty of options to get through the year.

Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, Jose Butto, Tylor Megill, Brandon Sproat, and Christian Scott all enter the conversation. Some of them are currently injured, but it’s an interesting blend of established veterans, up-and-coming talents, and others simply waiting for the right break.

Health and performance will dictate how things shake out, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has no shortage of choices.

Canning Ready for a Fight With The Mets

Among those looking to carve out a role is Canning. He’s no stranger to competition, and he knows he’ll have to earn his spot. But that’s exactly what fuels him.

“I’m sure I’m competing for a spot. I feel like that’s all you can ask. I think competition brings out the best in guys,” Canning told SNY on Monday.

The right-hander has shown flashes of promise in his career, but consistency has often eluded him. Injuries have taken their toll, and pitching for an organization as erratic as the Angels didn’t do him any favors. Now with the Mets, he has a chance to reset and prove he belongs.

A Puzzling 2024 Season

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last year was a mixed bag for Canning. On the surface, his 5.19 ERA over 171.2 innings doesn’t inspire much confidence. However, that workload marked the first time in his career that he surpassed 150 innings—a significant milestone for a pitcher with durability concerns.

One troubling sign was the dip in his strikeout rate, falling to 17.6% from a career average of 22.2%. For a guy who’s relied on missing bats, that’s a red flag. The good news? His average fastball velocity remained steady, suggesting that the raw stuff is still there. That’s where the Mets’ player development staff comes in.

If any team can help Canning refine his approach and regain his swing-and-miss ability, it’s one with a more structured system like the Mets than the one he left behind.

Spring Training Sets the Stage

With so many arms in camp, Canning knows nothing will be handed to him. But that’s not a bad thing. Pitching depth is great on paper, but injuries and underperformance are part of the game. If he can prove himself in the spring, he’ll be right in the mix when the season begins. Talent and hard work usually find their way onto the mound, and Canning is betting on both.