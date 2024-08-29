Mets’ breakout relief pitcher dealing with forearm tightness

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets bullpen has been hit hard by injuries all season.

Between losing Brooks Raley and Grant Hartwig to season-ending injuries, while other vital contributors Edwin Díaz and Reed Garrett for significant periods, it has been a struggle for first-year manager Carlos Mendoza.

However, all the injuries have allowed some players to get opportunities in the big leagues that they may not have previously received. One has made the most of it but is now dealing with forearm tightness.

Dedniel Núñez is dealing with forearm tightness

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez did not come in during the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 8-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, some questioned whether he was available. It turned out he wasn’t.

“He’s not recovering well,” Mendoza said after the game. “He played catch, not recovering well. He was reassessed before the game and continued to feel some tightness in the forearm area. It’s day-to-day; we’ll see what we got here.”

Previously, Núñez had been on the injured list since July 24 after going down with a right pronator strain before being activated this past weekend.

The 28-year-old pitched 1.2 innings on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters. When Mendoza was asked if another injured list stint was incoming, he said he didn’t know and that the organization would reevaluate the situation on Thursday.

The Dominican Republic native had been one of the most prominent surprise contributors and arguably the bullpen’s most valuable relievers since making his MLB debut on April 9. Núñez has pitched 35 innings across 25 appearances to a 2.31 ERA with a 0.914 WHIP while recording 48 strikeouts and a save.

What does this mean for the Mets?

This is a disappointing development for the blue and orange, as they need the roster to be as close to full health as they can possibly be during this crucial run down the stretch. Time will tell what happens with Núñez, but if he were to have to miss any time, it would be a massive blow for the Mets bullpen.