Mets ace avoids major injury after being struck by a liner

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ rotation has been hit hard by the injury bug during the 2024 campaign.

2023 all-star Kodai Senga started the season on the injured list after suffering a moderate capsule strain in his right shoulder in February and, after undergoing numerous setbacks, returned to the mound for 5.1 innings before going down with what, in all likelihood, will be a season-ending calf strain.

Promising young starter Christian Scott has been on the 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain for quite some time now, and recently acquired starter Paul Blackburn got placed on the 15-day injured list after being struck by a line drive.

The blue and orange almost had a case of deja vu against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday when another starter got struck by a line drive. However, the Mets ace appears to have avoided a major injury.

Mets star Luis Severino avoids major injury

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

During the bottom of the third inning of the Mets’ 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, Corbin Carroll lined a 92 MPH sinker off the leg of Luis Severino. The 30-year-old recovered to get out but immediately started limping.

The Mets training staff checked on the Dominican Republic native before he ultimately remained in the game.

Severino underwent X-rays after the game, and they were negative before the right-hander expressed confidence that, despite the current pain, he would be making his next start.

“Of course, 100 percent sure,” Severino said. “It’s not broken. We’ll see how tomorrow is going to be. Right now, it’s just a little bit tough to put pressure on there because it’s fresh. And I know tomorrow it’s going to be sore. I have five days to get ready, and hopefully, by the time I throw a bullpen, it’ll be better.”

Severino’s next start is scheduled for Monday at Citi Field against the Boston Red Sox.