Mets’ billionaire owner plans to meet with top free agent next week

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have a solid structure regarding prospects, current MLB talent, star power, money to spend, and the willingness to use it. They are, as things stand, one of the most attractive destinations for free agents looking for a job on a contender.

The fact the Mets will do everything in their power and then some to land free agent Juan Soto is one of the worst-kept secrets in baseball. There have been talks about the All-Star looking for a contract similar to that of Shohei Ohtani, but with no deferrals.

If there is one team willing to pay that much for top talent, it’s definitely the Mets. That alone makes them candidates to sign him. Their pursuit of Soto will start early in the off-season, as the Mets don’t want to waste much time.

The Mets aren’t wasting much time and want to meet with Juan Soto ASAP

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That’s exactly why they will reportedly set up a meeting with Soto next week, according to Mets insider Mike Puma:

“Per @NYPost_Mets (Mike Puma), Steve Cohen plans to meet with Juan Soto and Scott Boras in Southern California next week,” SNY posted on X.

It’s unclear if Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns will be part of the meeting. However, logic indicates he should be there, and he is the best person to present the baseball project to Soto and Boras.

Soto is a difference-maker in his prime (he just turned 26 years old) with a flawless track record of regular season and playoff success. He is the perfect target for an up-and-coming project like the Mets’.

We don’t know if the Mets will end up with him on their roster, but Soto has the potential to elevate the entire lineup’s floor and ceiling. One thing is certain: the Mets won’t be outbid, and they shouldn’t be. It’s time to bring in a superstar in his prime to help Francisco Lindor.