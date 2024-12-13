Mets and newly-signed superstar vow to build a dynasty

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A .285 batting average, 201 career home runs, five Silver Slugger awards, four All-Star berths, a World Series ring, and a batting title before turning 26 is a resume that only the truly all-time great hitters can brag about. Those numbers and accomplishments helped Juan Soto score the largest contract ever given to a baseball player: 15 years and $765 million. The New York Mets have another superstar to help Francisco Lindor deliver glory to the franchise.

Juan Soto wants to hang banners in Queens

When asked about his dreams and aspirations after signing with the Mets, Soto proudly mentioned the word “dynasty.” He wants to leave his mark and help the organization win multiple World Series.

“The Mets are a great organization…what they’ve done the past couple years, to keep winning and try to grow a dynasty is one of the most important things,” he said in his introductory press conference according to MLB Network.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto said all the right things. He referred to the Mets as a “family” and explained that winning in Queens would be special. He also spoke about winning the World Series multiple times.

The Mets are a real threat to win multiple championships with the Mets

With Lindor and Soto leading the way, it’s easy to see the Mets challenging the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League pennant every year. Those two will be the primary candidates on a yearly basis, even if the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres will have their moments.

With Soto on the roster, however, the Mets ceiling is formidable. He is everything the franchise was looking for in a player, and he will be there for at least five years and quite probably 15. Navigating through the Mets lineup, with Soto, Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Vientos, Francisco Álvarez, and others just got a whole lot harder.

The Mets truly signed a generational player. It cost them dearly, but everything will be paid off as long as he helps the team return to the top.