Juan Soto breaks down why he chose the Mets over the Yankees

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Juan Soto recently shed light on his decision to join the New York Mets over their crosstown rivals, the Yankees, in free agency. Soto pointed to the Mets’ organizational vision and their commitment to building a lasting dynasty as key factors.

“The Mets is a great organization and what they have done in the past couple [of years] — showing the ability to grow a team, grow a dynasty — is one of the most important things,” Soto explained. “What you were seeing from the other side was unbelievable. The future that this team has a lot to do with my decision.”

Soto was impressed by the Mets’ long-term strategy and their demonstrated commitment to investing in a competitive roster. For a superstar entering the prime of his career, aligning with a team that prioritizes sustained success made all the difference.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Comfort Beyond the Diamond

Beyond the Mets’ competitive aspirations, Soto highlighted the personal connections he felt during the recruiting process. The Mets went out of their way to ensure he and his family felt prioritized, a move that resonated deeply with the 26-year-old star.

“That’s one of the things I was looking for. You are trying to be comfortable with where you’re at and have a good time. The money standpoint is going to be there, but [I was] really impressed [by] what they can do with my family and stuff like that,” Soto shared.

The Mets’ attention to detail, from Soto’s professional needs to his personal well-being, clearly left a strong impression.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Culture of Support and Respect

Soto emphasized the Mets’ effort to make him feel appreciated and valued not just as a player, but as a person. The organization’s approach to fostering a family-friendly environment proved to be a deciding factor in his choice.

“They show me a lot of love from the standpoint of what they have for me and how they are going to try and make it comfortable to me,” Soto said. “That’s one of the things that impressed me more, how they are going to treat the people around me and my family and stuff like that.”

Soto’s decision reflects the Mets’ successful pitch that extended beyond the field, signaling their intent to be an elite destination for talent.