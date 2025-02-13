Mets agree to one-year contract with an option for 2026 with injured pitcher

For Drew Smith, the New York Mets have been the only big-league home he’s ever known. Since debuting in 2018, he has quietly carved out a respectable role in their bullpen, a steady hand in middle relief. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Mets have decided to keep Smith around, signing him to a contract that guarantees his 2025 season and includes a club option for 2026.

A Deal With an Asterisk

At first glance, this might seem like a straightforward depth move, but there’s a catch—Smith won’t be taking the mound anytime soon. Last summer, he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John/internal brace surgery, a procedure that almost always means a lost season. The Mets know this, but they also know the quality of the pitcher they’re keeping in the fold.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The reality is that Smith will likely miss most, if not all, of 2025. There’s an outside chance he returns late in the season, but the Mets aren’t counting on it. Instead, they’re providing him with the resources to rehab in their facilities, making sure he has every opportunity to get back to full strength.

The Mets Know Smith Is A Worthwhile Gamble

Smith has never been a star, but he’s been a reliable piece of the puzzle. His career 3.48 ERA is proof of that, and in 2024, before his injury, he showed more of the same—posting a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings. When healthy, he’s a solid mid-90s arm that can get outs in the majors.

This deal is less about immediate impact and more about planning for the future. If Smith can somehow contribute in 2025, that’s a bonus. But the real play here is 2026, when the Mets hope he’ll be back to his old self, providing depth and stability in a bullpen that always needs fresh arms. For a team looking ahead, keeping Smith around is a calculated risk—one that just might pay off.