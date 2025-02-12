Mets headliner expecting to return to ace form in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets former All-Star Kodai Senga has set the bar high for himself for next season.

Mets: Kodai Senga wants to spearhead World Series push

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Senga wants to be on his A-game so that the Mets can win it all in 2025:

“This year,” Senga said through an interpreter, “I expect to be healthy and be pitching a lot of innings so we can go deep into the postseason.”

Senga was hampered in 2024 due to a wave of injuries

The Japanese talent was limited to only one start last season due to a pair of critical injuries. Senga first suffered a shoulder injury in 2024 Spring Training. Once he returned to the mound for his debut, the 32-year-old suffered a calf strain that ended his campaign on July 26 in New York’s 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

While Senga earned a 3.38 ERA on the year, he was not his usual self when he made a second return in the playoffs. Senga lasted no more than two innings in any of his three appearances and earned an inflated 12.60 ERA to a mere four strikeouts for the Mets.

Thus, as he regains his health, the righty hurler hopes that his elite form will come right along with it. The Mets would be best positioned to thrive if Senga returns to the pitcher who tossed 202 strikeouts with a 2.98 ERA and 12-7 record in 2023. They’ll need that from their No. 1 option next time out on the mound.