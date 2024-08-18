Mets activate former All-Star outfielder off the injured list

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have overcome plenty during the 2024 campaign, but no hurdle has been more significant than the number of injuries the blue and orange have suffered. Despite all that, the blue and orange remain in the thick of the playoff race and now have activated a former all-star off the injured list.

The Mets have activated Starling Marte

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets have activated Starling Marte from the injured list.

The Dominican Republic native has been on the injured list since the end of June with a right knee bone bruise that had previously caused Marte to be scratched from the lineup multiple times.

The 35-year-old said last month that the injury was caused by overuse and continuing to play through pain, appeared to have been affecting him on the field. The former Gold Glove winner was amongst the worst right fielders in terms of runs prevented and outs above average.

However, the knee issue hadn’t affected his bat, as Marte had returned to form offensively before the injury, slashing .278/.328/.416 across 66 games with seven home runs and 30 RBIs, which will likely play into his new role.

Marte may no longer be an everyday outfielder

Jun 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) cools off in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

After the acquisition of Jesse Winker at the trade deadline and with Marte’s struggles in the outfield, the 35-year-old may no longer be written in as the right fielder every day.

Instead, Marte, who had been swinging the bat exceptionally well before his knee injury, could find himself getting some looks at the designated hitter position.

This would still allow Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to keep the Dominican Republic native in the lineup but also give J.D. Martinez some rest, which the blue and orange have been looking to do to keep him fresh.

Time will tell what role Marte has with the Mets down the stretch, but it seems that the days of him being the everyday right fielder have come to a conclusion.