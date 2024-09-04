Mets ace can realistically return before the 2024 MLB playoffs

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have played well for most of 2024 without their ace Kodai Senga, but that does not mean that they don’t need his services to drive them toward an unprecedented playoff run.

The Mets (75-64) are currently fighting tooth and nail with the Atlanta Braves (75-63) for the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League. They’ve stayed afloat with strong pitching from Luis Severino and Sean Manaea, as well as a resurgence from Jose Quintana since July, but no one they currently have rostered can replicate the value that Senga brings to the ball club.

Mets’ Kodai Senga optimistic about potential end-of-season return

Thus, after straining his posterior capsule in his right shoulder, sidelining him until July 26, and then suffering a calf injury that same day in his 2024 season debut, the year looked all but over for the Japanese talent. However, he, along with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has given Mets Nation something to hope for at the end of the campaign.

Per SNY’s Robert Sanchez (via Yahoo Sports), the former 2023 All-Star spoke openly about his goal to play at the very end of the Mets’ regular season slate, and how realistic that may be at his current stage of recovery, saying:

“I think I can get off the IL with about five games left in the season, give or take,” he said on Monday through an interpreter. “I think what I can do is try to get back on that date or as close to that date as possible. That’s what I’m working towards.”

How will Senga contribute to the Mets should he return again in 2024?

Further, Mendoza added that “everything is on the table” regarding the capacity in which Senga can contribute to New York upon his return, and that the franchise will be “open to anything” he can give them in their quest for a World Series crown in 2024.

When last seen, the 31-year-old struck out nine batters with a strong 3.38 ERA in only 5.1 innings of work in his season debut, resulting in an 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. He picked up right where he left off from his noteworthy 2023 rookie season, where he posted a 2.98 ERA and 1.220 WHIP behind 202 strikeouts.

If Senga can make it back before the Mets’ season ends, either as a starter or reliever — the latter role he expressed a willingness to embrace in the short term — he could give them just the boost they need to make some noise in the NL come playoff time, should they squeeze in.