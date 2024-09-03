Mets manager is hungry, but humble amid hot streak: ‘We haven’t done anything yet’

Credit: rafael suanes-usa today sports

Behind an impressive start by Luis Severino, two scoreless innings by the bullpen, and two hits by NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor, the New York Mets won their fifth game in a row on Monday, beating the Boston Red Sox 4-1 and moving just half a game from a postseason spot.

The Mets, if you don’t recall, opened the season and were 24-33 to finish May. The turnaround has been thoroughly impressive, but manager Carlos Mendoza is warning his players, fans, and the entire baseball universe: ‘We haven’t done anything yet’, he said. He, and his players, are going for more.

“Here we are playing meaningful games in September, but we haven’t done anything,” Mendoza said according to SNY. “We know where we’re at, and the mindset continues to be one game at a time, one series at a time and let the thing play out.”

The “one game at a time” approach is working wonders for the Mets, a team that is definitely defying all odds and preseason expectations.

The Mets are now 10 games over .500

They traded so much talent last year that the higher-ups themselves pointed out 2025 as the year in which they would go for contention. Yet here we are, with the Mets streaking, boasting a 74-64 record — the first time all year that they are 10 games over .500 — and having won 13 of their last 19 games.

Credit: gregory fisher-usa today sports

While manager Carlos Mendoza is cautious about the word “playoffs”, catcher Luis Torrens, who logged two hits from the ninth spot on Monday, did say that October is the goal.

“And I think, despite the slow start that we originally had, we continue to go out there and do our best to make it to the playoffs, because at the end of the day, that’s our goal,” he said through an interpreter.

Whether they make the playoffs or not, the Mets have to be feeling good about where the franchise is at right now. They have stars, they have some pitchers, impressive prospects, a good manager, and a savvy front office. The future is bright, and it can start in 2024.