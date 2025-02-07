Former Mets outfielder bids farewell to the organization and fans

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

For Harrison Bader, his time with the New York Mets was short but nothing short of electric. The dynamic outfielder, known for his defensive prowess and infectious energy, was part of a team that turned an early-season slump into a thrilling postseason run.

While his bat wasn’t always scorching, his glove and speed were undeniable assets—helping the Mets push all the way to the National League Championship Series.

But baseball, as always, keeps moving. This week, Bader signed with the Minnesota Twins, marking a new chapter in his career. The Mets, having already pivoted by acquiring Jose Siri in the offseason, had moved on. Still, Bader wasn’t about to leave without saying a proper goodbye.

A Season of Magic

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bader looked back on the Mets’ remarkable 2024 season, one that started with heavy criticism and doubts. A sluggish 0-5 start and a 22-23 record by early June had many questioning the team’s direction. But then, something clicked.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

From June 3 onward, the Mets became the best team in baseball. Not just statistically, but in a way that felt almost mythical. Bader summed it up in one word: “magic.”

“Now when I think of the 2024 Mets, I think about ‘OMG,’” he wrote. “I think about the concert we were a part of in full uniform in the middle of the infield after a win. I think about the Grimace first pitch. I think about the comebacks, the walk-offs. I think about the wins in must-win games. I think about the fans, the energy.”

His words painted the picture of a team that wasn’t just winning—they were living a storybook season.

Bader’s Impact

Though his bat didn’t set the league on fire (85 wRC+), Bader was a valued member of the team. His 12 long balls and 17 stolen bases made a difference, but his real calling card was his defense. With 10 Outs Above Average (OAA), he patrolled the center field like a guardian angel, turning potential hits into outs and keeping pitchers at ease.

For Mets fans, seeing Bader leave stings a little. But there’s no doubt his time in Queens left a lasting impression. Now, as he heads to Minnesota, he carries with him the memories of a season that defied expectations—and a fanbase that won’t soon forget him.