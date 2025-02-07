Mets superstar slugger on the verge of major franchise milestone

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets superstar slugger Pete Alonso could etch his name into the franchise’s record books next season.

Mets: Pete Alonso can set home runs record in 2025

SNY shared a statistical nugget about how far Alonso is from setting the Mets’ all-time career home runs record:

“Pete Alonso can break the Mets’ all-time home run record with 27 home runs this season,” SNY published on X on Thursday.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso could easily break Mets’ record if health permits

Mets legend Darryl Strawberry is the current record holder with 252 career home runs for the ball club. Right behind him is Mets great David Wright, who notched 242.

Alonso currently sits at 226 homers. Based on his track record, he could easily clear 252 with much time to spare in the upcoming campaign. The Florida native has only hit less than 34 home runs in one of his six seasons in the Majors. That came in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, where he hit 16 long bombs in a mere 57 games played.

Should the former 2019 MLB home runs leader come back in 2025 in like form, according to his average of 37.6 home runs per season, he’ll stand on top as the Mets’ home run King.