Mets could set historic home runs pace in 2025

The New York Mets have the chance to reach unprecedented heights in the home runs department next season now that Juan Soto is back in town and Pete Alonso is officially returning to the ball club.

The Mets have a slew of power-hitters entering next season

MLB’s Sarah Langs shared this projection which should have the Mets feeling good about their potential to send back long bombs in 2025:

“Pete Alonso is projected for 36 HR, Juan Soto is projected for 35 HR and Mark Vientos is projected for 33 HR, per Steamer,” Langs published on X on Wednesday night.

“The Mets have never had 3 players with 30+ HR in the same season…yet.”

Mets star trio could strike fear in opponents at the plate

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is one of the premier players in the entire MLB. Not only does he hit for power, but he also hits for average, which may maximize his chances of reaching 35 home runs in 2025. It’s key to note that he hit 35 homers in 2023 and a career-high 41 last season.

However, those marked two of the three campaigns where he’s eclipsed 29 throughout his seven-year career. Thus, he stands a great chance of reaching his projected marker next time out as he advances in his prime and takes on a No. 1 role with the franchise.

Alonso is a safe bet to reach 36 homers. The former 2019 MLB home runs leader hit 40-plus bombs in two of his last three outings and averages 39.2 over the last four years. Thus, Alonso could very well notch over 40 in 2025 for the Mets.

Vientos has the potential to ascend. While he hit 27 homers in 2024, he only registered nine in his sophomore 2023 season and one in his rookie campaign. Therefore, recency shows that he could hit the 30 home runs marker next time around, but will need to prove that 2024 was no fluke.

That’s also not to mention superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who hit 30-plus home runs for the last two seasons running and five times total in his big league tenure. Thus, New York could have four stars pass that benchmark in 2025, which would be a dread for the opposing pitching staff to deal with.