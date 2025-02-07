Mets making one last blockbuster move could put them in World Series territory

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Mets have already had one of the most impactful offseasons in franchise history, headlined by bringing back Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million deal and landing Juan Soto, one of the game’s most dangerous hitters. With their offense looking stacked from top to bottom, the last piece of the puzzle is clear—bolstering the rotation with a legitimate ace.

And there’s no better fit than Dylan Cease.

The Missing Ace

Cease, 29, would bring a level of stability and frontline production the Mets currently lack in their rotation. While Kodai Senga is a true No. 1 when healthy, his durability is a question mark, and behind him, the Mets have a lot of uncertainty.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Cease, meanwhile, threw 189.1 innings last season with a 3.47 ERA, striking out 10.65 batters per nine. His ability to take the ball every fifth day and provide quality innings would go a long way in solidifying a pitching staff that has too many boom-or-bust arms.

He also posted a 69.4% left-on-base rate, a 39.8% ground ball rate, and accumulated 4.8 WAR—proving he’s more than just a strikeout artist. His consistency, coupled with his experience pitching in the National League, makes him an ideal addition to a Mets team that wants to make a serious run in 2025.

A Deal That Makes Sense

Cease is set to earn $13.75 million in 2025 before hitting free agency, making him a perfect short-term investment. The Mets have already blown past the highest luxury tax threshold, so at this point, adding another contract of this size wouldn’t make much of a difference.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The challenge will be the acquisition cost. The Padres aren’t going to give Cease away for nothing, but they might be open to creative structuring, especially if the Mets are willing to help San Diego offload some salary. One intriguing possibility? The Mets could attempt to send a prospect-heavy package while convincing the Padres to take on some of Starling Marte’s $19.5 million contract for 2025.

The Final Push

Bringing back Alonso was the first domino to fall in completing the Mets’ offseason, but the work isn’t done. A true ace to anchor the rotation is still needed, and Cease fits the bill better than any other available option. If the Mets can find a way to pull it off, they’ll go from a team with playoff aspirations to a team with legitimate World Series expectations.