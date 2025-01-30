Former Mets executive pitches trade idea to land top Padres starter

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are in the market for a frontline starter. Sure, they could roll into Opening Day with their current rotation—Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea—but if they want to go toe-to-toe with baseball’s best, they might need a little more firepower. And that’s where Michael King comes in.

The Trade Target: Michael King

Word around the league is that the San Diego Padres might be willing to part ways with King, and if that’s the case, the Mets should be all over it. King was nothing short of stellar in 2024, posting a 2.95 ERA across 173.2 innings while striking out 201 batters in his first full season as a starter. He’s got electric stuff, a deep arsenal, and the ability to dominate on any given night.

The catch? He’s entering his final year of team control. That means the Padres aren’t exactly in a position to demand a king’s ransom (pun intended), but they won’t let him go for scraps, either.

Zack Scott’s Trade Proposal

Former Mets GM Zack Scott recently weighed in on what it might take to pry King away from San Diego. His proposal? The Mets would have to part with swingman Jose Butto, top outfield prospect Drew Gilbert, and young pitcher Jonah Tong.

Gilbert is the Mets’ No. 3 prospect, a talented outfielder with a high ceiling. Tong ranks No. 10 in the system, a young arm with upside. Butto, meanwhile, has already shown he can get big-league hitters out, posting a 2.55 ERA over 74 innings while proving valuable as both a starter and reliever. Scott believes Butto could be a full-time starter for the Padres as soon as 2025.

Is the Price Too High?

Scott himself acknowledges that giving up this kind of package for a one-year rental may not be the wisest move for the Mets. While King would instantly upgrade their rotation, the Mets would be parting with two of their best young assets and a pitcher who could contribute right away.

It’s a tricky balance. The Mets want to win now, but they also don’t want to gut their future for a short-term fix. If they believe they can extend King beyond 2024, this becomes a much easier decision. If not, they’ll have to think long and hard before making a move.