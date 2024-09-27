Dodgers star twists ankle but is expected back for the Division Series

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally secured the NL West title on Thursday after beating the San Diego Padres 7-2 in a game that was closer than it appears.

Victory was a bit costly, though, as star slugger Freddie Freeman rolled his ankle in a play at first base and had to leave the game. The injury didn’t look good at all:

Freddie Freeman is coming out of the game after twisting his ankle while trying to avoid a tag at first base pic.twitter.com/GweYEOghnL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 27, 2024

Dodgers concern level low on Freddie Freeman’s injury

Dodgers insider Alden Gonzalez reported on Thursday night that there was “no structural damage to Freddie Freeman’s right ankle. The Dodgers believe he’ll be ready for the division series.”

True to their name, the team just ‘dodged’ a bullet with their star first baseman and former MVP. Since LA secured a first-round bye, they can afford to let their slugger rest through the start of the Division Series in the National League, a good nine or ten days to heal up that ankle.

The Dodgers need Freeman back as soon as possible

Freeman was seen in a walking boot in the postgame celebration by the Dodgers. He will presumably be in that boot for at least a few more days before he can test that ankle. Again, he completely twisted the ankle and it looked ugly, but the Dodgers can be hopeful that he can be back at some point in the Division Series if there is no structural damage.

Freeman wasn’t as explosive as in previous years, but remains a key cog in the Dodgers lineup. In 2024, he posted a .282 batting average with 22 home runs and 89 RBI. He also scored 81 runs and contributed a .854 OPS.

Simply put, the Dodgers lineup is much better when he is in it. Even at 35 years old, he can still contribute contact, power, lots of doubles, and plenty of experience in the postseason. Fans hope the short break for his ankle means he is back as soon as possible.