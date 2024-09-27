Dodgers’ starting rotation takes another hit with future Hall of Famer not ‘viable’

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dodgers secured the NL West with a 7–2 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday, but their playoff preparations have been clouded by injuries, particularly in their starting rotation. While Walker Buehler delivered a solid performance in the clinching victory, his inconsistent season and the absence of other key pitchers are leaving the team with limited options heading into October.

Clayton Kershaw Setback Adds to Rotation Woes

One of the Dodgers’ expected reinforcements was veteran ace Clayton Kershaw. However, manager Dave Roberts revealed on Thursday that Kershaw is not expected to be “viable” for at least a few weeks, raising concerns about his availability for the playoffs. The 36-year-old has been sidelined with a bone spur in his left toe since August, but Roberts hinted that Kershaw might be dealing with additional issues.

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

“I think that he’s just not going to be viable for a couple of weeks, and then we’ll see what that looks like as far as our playoff push,” Roberts explained.

Kershaw’s season has been far from his usual dominant form. He managed only 30 innings in 2024, posting a 4.50 ERA with noticeable declines in velocity and effectiveness. For the first time in his career, Kershaw’s fastball dropped below 90 mph, and he struck out just 7.2 batters per nine innings, a significant drop from his prime. His 63.3% left-on-base rate and 38.5% ground ball rate reflect a pitcher struggling to generate the same swings and misses that once defined him.

Dodgers’ Rotation Depth Being Tested

Kershaw’s struggles have left the Dodgers with a thin starting rotation. The 36-year-old ranked in the 5th percentile in fastball velocity this season, and hitters consistently made hard contact against him. While the version of Kershaw the Dodgers once relied on may no longer be available, his absence further complicates an already precarious situation.

Now, the Dodgers must lean on Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to carry the load. Flaherty, acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, has been solid, posting a 3.58 ERA over 55.1 innings with the Dodgers after a strong first half with Detroit. Yamamoto, a major free agent signing in the offseason, has a 2.96 ERA over 85 innings but recently returned from an injury, adding to the uncertainty.

Offensive Power Must Compensate for Pitching Shortfalls

Despite the pitching issues, the Dodgers’ offense remains potent enough to make a deep playoff run. As long as the rotation holds together without further injuries, they have the firepower to stay competitive. However, if additional setbacks occur, the lack of depth in the rotation could become a serious problem.

The Dodgers went into the season with a strong rotation, but injuries to key starters like Kershaw and Gavin Stone have left them scrambling. With the playoffs just around the corner, they will need their remaining pitchers to step up in a big way to avoid any early postseason exits.