Could Mets sign World Series-winning pitcher to multi-year deal?

The New York Mets still have some work to do even after signing Juan Soto to the most lucrative contract in professional sports. The area that they need to address the most is pitching, as they currently lack depth in the rotation even after signing Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes.

The Mets are interested in Walker Buehler

One of the more sought-after free-agent pitchers on the market is former Los Angeles Dodger Walker Buehler. The right-hander famously closed out the World Series against the Yankees this past season and was one of the top pitchers in the sport before suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery in 2022.

The Mets are among the teams interested in Buehler, but they will have competition. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Red Sox and Giants have also expressed interest in the 30-year-old righty. The Red Sox are looking to add more pitching even after trading for Garrett Crochet, and the Giants have also been linked to fellow free agent Corbin Burnes.

The Yankees have also expressed a level of interest in Buehler this offseason. Earlier this week, they signed left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, the largest for a lefty in baseball history and the fourth-largest for a pitcher overall.

Buehler is one of the game’s best pitchers when healthy

Buehler would provide an instant boost to any team’s rotation, but especially the Mets’ rotation following the loss of Luis Severino in free agency. In his last full season (2021), he was one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 16-4 record, a 2.47 ERA, and 212 strikeouts in 207.2 innings pitched. He finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

Olney added in his report that Buehler will likely be seeking a multi-year deal with opt-outs, which would be similar to what Blake Snell got with the Giants last season before signing a long-term deal with the Dodgers this offseason.

Buehler struggled mightily last season after returning from Tommy John surgery, as he went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 75.1 innings pitched. However, he improved in the playoffs with a 3.60 ERA and striking out 13 in 15 innings pitched.

If he can re-discover his All-Star form, he would be a great value signing for a Mets team that is looking to win a championship in 2025.