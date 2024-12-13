Mets star did his part in the Juan Soto recruitment process

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

According to SNY, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that a New York Mets star outfielder reached out to Juan Soto during his free agency “to tell him how positive his experience with the Mets has been and that he wanted Soto as his teammate,” among other things.

Brandon Nimmo helped recruit Juan Soto

Sometimes, recruiting a star player in free agency goes beyond the money. Stellar performers want to go where they feel wanted, like family. And it’s important for them to hear the experiences of other players in the courting team.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo has been a member of the Mets for a long time. He, like Soto, chose to sign a long-term deal to stay in Queens, so he talked to Soto about what it’s like to play in the Mets, the clubhouse, the common goals, and other things of interest:

“It’s amazing how [Cohen] has changed things for Mets fans, Mets players and this organization. It’s just a pivotal moment in his ownership and the history of the Mets franchise that he’s able to get a player away from the Yankees and a guy in his prime,” Nimmo said.

The Mets outfield is now loaded

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nimmo and Soto will now share the same outfield, together with fellow Mets offseason acquisition Jose Siri. That unit has everything: power, patience, speed, athleticism, defense and more. For Nimmo, it’s a new era for Mets fans, very different from the one he grew up in:

“Even when I was growing up, the Yankees always got the best players, they always bought the best players. It was just a common-known fact, and now you see something here where the Mets were able to bring [Soto] over. It’s a change to the way things have always been. I definitely think it is sweet to have done it this way,” he said.

Nimmo is happy that he could help the Mets secure one of their most impactful signings in franchise history.